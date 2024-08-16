Ukraine, Russia Both Claim Advances In Kursk Region
Umer Jamshaid Published August 16, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) Ukraine has claimed fresh advances in its offensive into Russia, saying on Thursday it seized over 1,100 square kilometres in the biggest attack by a foreign army on Russian soil since World War II.
Ukraine said it now controlled dozens of settlements and Sudzha, a town eight kilometres (five miles) from the border.
"We have taken control of 1,150 square kilometres of territory and 82 settlements," said top military commander Oleksandr Syrsky.
Russia meanwhile said it had recaptured a village from Ukrainian forces in the Kursk border region and announced it was sending "additional forces" to the neighbouring Belgorod region.
Ukrainian troops launched the offensive on August 6, breaking months of setbacks after battling a Russian invasion for more than two years.
The top general also told President Volodymyr Zelensky the army had set up an administrative office "to maintain law and order and meet the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories".
Zelensky announced "the completion of the liberation of the town of Sudzha from the Russian military".
