Ukraine, Russia Continue Negotiating Prisoner Exchange - Security Service of Ukraine

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Ukraine and Russia continue their negotiations on prisoner exchange, the press secretary of the Security Service of Ukraine, Elena Gitlyanskaya, said on Friday.

"Dear journalists, the complicated process of negotiations about prisoner exchange continues.

Be patient, I hope it won't take long. Do not spread unverified information. Keeping our fingers crossed!" Gitlyanskaya wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, although the exact date of the exchange remains unknown, Ukrainian lawmaker Akhtem Chiygoz said on Thursday he expected it to take place on Friday.