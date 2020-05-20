UrduPoint.com
Ukraine, Russia Discuss Prisoner Exchange After Coronavirus Pandemic - Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:36 PM

Ukraine is currently discussing with Russia a prisoner exchange that could be held when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Ukraine is currently discussing with Russia a prisoner exchange that could be held when the COVID-19 pandemic is over, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

"We are already discussing with Russia the possible exchange after the coronavirus. Frankly speaking, I want us to return our political prisoners who are in Russia or in Crimean prisons, despite the coronavirus," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

