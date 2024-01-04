Open Menu

Ukraine, Russia Swap POWs In First Deal In Months

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2024 | 05:29 PM

Ukraine, Russia swap POWs in first deal in months

Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they had swapped hundreds of captive soldiers, their first publicly announced prisoner of war exchange in almost five months

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they had swapped hundreds of captive soldiers, their first publicly announced prisoner of war exchange in almost five months.

The two sides have carried out dozens of exchanges throughout Moscow's 22-month long invasion, but the process stalled in the latter half of last year.

In almost simultaneous statements, the Russian defence ministry and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced they had received over 200 soldiers each.

"More than 200 of our soldiers and civilians have been returned from Russian captivity," Zelensky said on Telegram, posting a video of uniformed men celebrating.

Ukraine's human rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said 230 Ukrainian soldiers had been released in total, marking what he said was the 49th exchange between the two sides.

Moscow's defence ministry said 248 of its soldiers had been returned in a deal that came about after "complex" negotiations mediated by the United Arab Emirates.

Neither side discloses how many prisoners are in their custody.

Among the Ukrainian soldiers released were 66 from the city of Mariupol, which fell to Russian forces in May 2022, an official who took part in the negotiations told AFP.

Dozens of Ukrainian soldiers who fought in Mariupol have been tried by Russia for war crimes, in court proceedings denounced by Ukraine and rights groups as illegal.

Related Topics

Prisoner Exchange Ukraine Moscow Russia Mariupol United Arab Emirates May From Court

Recent Stories

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alter ..

LCCI holds seminar on myths and realities of alternative treatment

24 minutes ago
 Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals ..

Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals challenging acceptance / reje ..

28 minutes ago
 IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts ..

IHC restores 10-year disqualification for convicts sentenced under NAB ordinance

32 minutes ago
 World Braille Day being observed today

World Braille Day being observed today

44 minutes ago
 China, US hold rival drills in disputed South Chin ..

China, US hold rival drills in disputed South China Sea

7 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupu ..

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan ties knot WITH Nupur Shikhare

3 hours ago
OIC condemns targeting civilians in Iran bombing

OIC condemns targeting civilians in Iran bombing

7 minutes ago
 Most Asian markets fall as Fed minutes dent early ..

Most Asian markets fall as Fed minutes dent early rate cut hopes

7 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

Maryam Nawaz doesn’t own any vehicle

4 hours ago
 DC distributes helmets among motorcyclists

DC distributes helmets among motorcyclists

7 minutes ago
 SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt e ..

SC questions preferential hiring policy for govt employees’ children

4 hours ago
 Terror financing cases increase in 2023: CTD KP

Terror financing cases increase in 2023: CTD KP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World