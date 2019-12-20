(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Ukraine and Russia have worked well on today's gas transit decision, the sides are now closer to signing the final agreement, Ukrainian Energy Minister Oleksiy Orzhel told reporters in Berlin Thursday.

"We have worked very well on the protocol of the decision, which brings us closer to the final agreements," Orzhel said.