Ukraine Say Struck Russian Oil Depot

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Ukraine hit an oil depot in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, Kyiv said after the local Russian governor reported a blaze at a facility.

Kyiv has intensified its aerial attacks against Russian energy and military installations in recent months, in what Ukraine says is a just response to Moscow's incessant bombardment of its own energy network and towns.

"The hit was confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility," the Ukrainian General Staff said, adding the site was "involved in the supply of petrol and diesel for the Russian occupation army."

"Strikes on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue," it vowed.

Local governor Veniamin Kondratyev said earlier that "our soldiers have fended off a drone attack" with debris falling in an oil "reservoir" in the Russian hamlet of Novominskaya.

"A fire has broken out" with 55 firefighters dispatched to the scene, he said in a Telegram post.

"According to initial information, no one has been wounded," Kondratyev said, adding that the depot contains "insignificant remnants of petroleum products".

Ukraine also said it damaged a Russian air defence system located in the part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region under Russian control.

