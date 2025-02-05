Ukraine Say Struck Russian Oil Depot
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 05:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Ukraine hit an oil depot in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar, Kyiv said after the local Russian governor reported a blaze at a facility.
Kyiv has intensified its aerial attacks against Russian energy and military installations in recent months, in what Ukraine says is a just response to Moscow's incessant bombardment of its own energy network and towns.
"The hit was confirmed. A fire broke out at the facility," the Ukrainian General Staff said, adding the site was "involved in the supply of petrol and diesel for the Russian occupation army."
"Strikes on strategic targets involved in supporting Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine will continue," it vowed.
Local governor Veniamin Kondratyev said earlier that "our soldiers have fended off a drone attack" with debris falling in an oil "reservoir" in the Russian hamlet of Novominskaya.
"A fire has broken out" with 55 firefighters dispatched to the scene, he said in a Telegram post.
"According to initial information, no one has been wounded," Kondratyev said, adding that the depot contains "insignificant remnants of petroleum products".
Ukraine also said it damaged a Russian air defence system located in the part of the southern Zaporizhzhia region under Russian control.
Recent Stories
EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye
UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..
New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities
Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon
Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..
Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors
UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI
Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony
Hamdan bin Mubarak discusses football cooperation with Kazakhstan
More Stories From World
-
Hamas says Trump plan to take over Gaza will pour 'oil on the fire'3 minutes ago
-
Frenchman returns home after Indonesian death row reprieve: airport source3 minutes ago
-
China slams US 'suppression' as trade war deepens3 minutes ago
-
Ukraine say struck Russian oil depot3 minutes ago
-
Philippine House votes to impeach VP Sara Duterte3 minutes ago
-
Swedish police say school killing spree gunman likely shot himself13 minutes ago
-
EU seeks new import fee on e-commerce packages13 minutes ago
-
MotoGP champion Martin taken to hospital after Malaysia crash13 minutes ago
-
French PM set to survive no confidence vote13 minutes ago
-
Oscars frontrunner 'Emilia Perez' suffers awards season crash14 minutes ago
-
Aga Khan, leader of Ismaili Muslims, dies aged 88: foundation23 minutes ago
-
Palestinian leader 'strongly rejects' Trump proposal to take over Gaza24 minutes ago