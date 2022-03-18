UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says 130 Saved From Mariupol Theatre Bombing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Ukraine says 130 saved from Mariupol theatre bombing

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday 130 people had been saved after the bombing of a theatre in the port city of Mariupol under Russian siege, but "hundreds" were still trapped in rubble

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday 130 people had been saved after the bombing of a theatre in the port city of Mariupol under Russian siege, but "hundreds" were still trapped in rubble.

"More than 130 people have been saved. But hundreds of Mariupol residents are still beneath the rubble," Zelensky said in a video address on Facebook.

He promised to continue rescue operations in Mariupol "despite shelling" in the southern city that has suffered vast destruction.

Ukraine accused Russia of hitting the theatre Wednesday, though Moscow denied this.

Ukraine's ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova earlier said a bomb shelter underneath the Drama Theatre had survived the impact, and some "adults and children" had emerged alive.

It had been feared that up to 1,000 people may have been taking refuge underground at the time of the blast.

Days before the apparent attack, satellite images shared by private company Maxar, clearly showed the word "DETI" -- or "children" in Russian -- written on the ground on either side of the building.

The Russian army on Friday said it was fighting in the city centre of Mariupol.

Zelensky said Western weapon deliveries to the country were too slow.

"We again remind certain Western leaders that it will be a moral defeat for them... if Ukraine does not receive advanced weapons," he said.

He repeated calls for European ports to deny entry to all Russian ships and criticised some Western firms for not leaving Russia after it invaded Ukraine on February 24.

"All Western companies must leave the Russian market," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Facebook Company Mariupol February May Market Moral All Weapon

Recent Stories

Prime Minister felicitates nation on Shab-e-Barat

Prime Minister felicitates nation on Shab-e-Barat

2 minutes ago
 Red Cross Society of China provides humanitarian a ..

Red Cross Society of China provides humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

3 minutes ago
 President of Pakistan National Open Polo Champions ..

President of Pakistan National Open Polo Championship: Diamond Paints and Newage ..

3 minutes ago
 China's Xi tells Biden conflict is in 'no-one's in ..

China's Xi tells Biden conflict is in 'no-one's interest': state TV

3 minutes ago
 Japan-funded training center for PWDs inaugurated ..

Japan-funded training center for PWDs inaugurated in Lahore

3 minutes ago
 No intention to impose governor's rule in Sindh: Q ..

No intention to impose governor's rule in Sindh: Qureshi

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>