MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) A total of 218 vessels that were supposed to sail through the safe corridor under the UN-brokered grain deal are stuck in their current positions as Russia suspended its participation in the initiative, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.

"Due to the fact that as of October 30, the Ukrainian side does not have permission from the Joint Coordination Centre to pass through the safe corridor and conduct inspections, 218 vessels are actually blocked in their current positions," the ministry said on social media.

As many as 101 empty vessels are awaiting inspection at the entrance to the Ukrainian ports, 22 are waiting for departure, while 95 loaded vessels that have already left the ports are yet to be inspected before setting sail to the final consumer, the ministry specified.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow suspended its participation in the grain deal, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.