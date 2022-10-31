UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says 218 Ships Remain Blocked After Russia's Suspension Of Grain Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Ukraine Says 218 Ships Remain Blocked After Russia's Suspension of Grain Deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) A total of 218 vessels that were supposed to sail through the safe corridor under the UN-brokered grain deal are stuck in their current positions as Russia suspended its participation in the initiative, Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry said on Sunday.

"Due to the fact that as of October 30, the Ukrainian side does not have permission from the Joint Coordination Centre to pass through the safe corridor and conduct inspections, 218 vessels are actually blocked in their current positions," the ministry said on social media.

As many as 101 empty vessels are awaiting inspection at the entrance to the Ukrainian ports, 22 are waiting for departure, while 95 loaded vessels that have already left the ports are yet to be inspected before setting sail to the final consumer, the ministry specified.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow suspended its participation in the grain deal, formally known as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media October Sunday From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

9 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

12 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

15 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.