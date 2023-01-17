UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says 22 Missing After Dnipro Strike, 44 Dead

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2023 | 05:24 PM

Ukraine said Tuesday 22 people were still missing after a Russian missile struck an apartment block in the city of Dnipro, killing at least 44 people

Saturday's strike was one of the deadliest attacks since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago. The Kremlin denies that its forces were responsible.

"Twenty-two people are currently being sought," the state emergency services said.

Dnipro's mayor Borys Filatov gave the new toll from the attack which ripped open the side of the Soviet-designed housing block in the central city.

The presidency said earlier that one of the bodies recovered from the rubble Tuesday was that of a child. Officials have said five children were among the dead.

The Ukrainian army said the block was hit by an X-22 Russian missile.

