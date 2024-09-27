Ukraine says 4 killed by Russia strikes on port, police office

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A Russian drone attack Friday on Ukraine's port town of Izmail killed three, while a strike on a police office in the central city of Krivyi Rig killed one, officials said.

Two elderly women and a 73-year-old man were killed in Izmail, a strategic port on the River Danube, and 11 were wounded including one child, Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper said in a statement.

"Private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings and cars were damaged," he wrote, adding that several fires broke out but were quickly extinguished.