Ukraine Says 4 Killed By Russia Strikes On Port, Police Office
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A Russian drone attack Friday on Ukraine's port town of Izmail killed three, while a strike on a police office in the central city of Krivyi Rig killed one, officials said.
Two elderly women and a 73-year-old man were killed in Izmail, a strategic port on the River Danube, and 11 were wounded including one child, Odesa regional governor Oleg Kiper said in a statement.
"Private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, buildings and cars were damaged," he wrote, adding that several fires broke out but were quickly extinguished.
