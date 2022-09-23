UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says 436 Bodies Exhumed At Izyum, 30 With 'signs Of Torture'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Ukraine says 436 bodies exhumed at Izyum, 30 with 'signs of torture'

A Ukrainian official in the eastern Kharkiv region said Friday that 436 bodies were exhumed from a mass burial site near the eastern city of Izyum recaptured from Russian forces

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A Ukrainian official in the eastern Kharkiv region said Friday that 436 bodies were exhumed from a mass burial site near the eastern city of Izyum recaptured from Russian forces.

"Today, the exhumation of bodies from the mass grave in Izyum is being completed. A total of 436 bodies have been exhumed. Most of them have signs of violent death, and 30 have signs of torture. There are bodies with rope around their necks, with their hands tied, with broken limbs and gunshot wounds," the Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said in a statement on social media.

Ukraine recaptured Izyum and other towns in the east this month, crippling Kremlin supply routes and bringing fresh claims of Russian atrocities with the discovery of hundreds of graves -- some containing multiple bodies.

"Several men have had their genitals amputated. All this is evidence of the terrible torture to which the invaders subjected the inhabitants of Izyum," Synegubov added.

The Kremlin has denied its forces were responsible for large-scale killings in east Ukraine and accused Kyiv of fabricating its discoveries of mass graves in recaptured territory.

Related Topics

Governor Ukraine Russia Social Media Kharkiv SITE All From

Recent Stories

European Council President Says 'No One Threatened ..

European Council President Says 'No One Threatened, Attacked, Invaded Russia'

2 seconds ago
 Solving problems of remote areas population govt's ..

Solving problems of remote areas population govt's top priority: AJK PM

5 seconds ago
 Russia to Show ICBM Sarmat to US Inspectors Before ..

Russia to Show ICBM Sarmat to US Inspectors Before February 2024 - Public Procur ..

4 minutes ago
 Uganda's Ebola Outbreak Death Toll Up to 3, Anothe ..

Uganda's Ebola Outbreak Death Toll Up to 3, Another 26 Isolated - Head of Task F ..

4 minutes ago
 ACIAR delegation visits University of Agriculture ..

ACIAR delegation visits University of Agriculture Faisalabad

4 minutes ago
 Kamada, Mitoma on target as Japan cruise past US

Kamada, Mitoma on target as Japan cruise past US

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.