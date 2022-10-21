Ukraine says 88 towns and villages recaptured in Kherson region

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian president's office said on Friday 88 towns and villages had been recaptured in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing in recent weeks.

"Kherson region: 88 settlements de-occupied," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media.

Last week, Kyiv said 75 towns and villages had been liberated in the region.

When exactly the settlements were recaptured is unclear.

Russian officials have vowed to turn the region's main city, also called Kherson, into a "fortress" by building up the city's defences.