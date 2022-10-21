UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says 88 Towns And Villages Recaptured In Kherson Region

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 08:06 PM

Ukraine says 88 towns and villages recaptured in Kherson region

The Ukrainian president's office said on Friday 88 towns and villages had been recaptured in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing in recent weeks

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The Ukrainian president's office said on Friday 88 towns and villages had been recaptured in the southern Kherson region, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing in recent weeks.

"Kherson region: 88 settlements de-occupied," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media.

Last week, Kyiv said 75 towns and villages had been liberated in the region.

When exactly the settlements were recaptured is unclear.

Russian officials have vowed to turn the region's main city, also called Kherson, into a "fortress" by building up the city's defences.

Related Topics

Social Media Kherson

Recent Stories

Ceremony to pay tributes to polio workers held in ..

Ceremony to pay tributes to polio workers held in Quetta

1 minute ago
 EU not looking for 'systematic confrontation' with ..

EU not looking for 'systematic confrontation' with China

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan's disqualification legal, constitutiona ..

Imran Khan's disqualification legal, constitutional issue: Sherry Rehman

1 minute ago
 Annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Miran Hussan Zan ..

Annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Miran Hussan Zanjani begin

1 minute ago
 US urges Russia counterpart to maintain communicat ..

US urges Russia counterpart to maintain communications on Ukraine

6 minutes ago
 Quran recitation organized for martyr Justice Noor ..

Quran recitation organized for martyr Justice Noor Meskanzai in BHC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.