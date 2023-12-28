Open Menu

Ukraine Says Cargo Ship Hit Mine In Black Sea, Wounding Two

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ukraine says cargo ship hit mine in Black Sea, wounding two

UKRAINE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Ukrainian authorities said Thursday that a commercial ship arriving to collect grain hit a Russian naval mine in the Black Sea, injuring two sailors.

The unnamed Panama-flagged ship was heading towards Ukraine's Danube ports when it hit a mine, causing it to lose speed and control and sparking a fire on the upper deck, Ukraine's border guards said.

Ukraine has created a maritime corridor for commercial ships which first pass close to the shores of Bulgaria and Romania. The border force did not specify exactly when or where the incident happened.

The Maritime Bulletin, a website that tracks the shipping sector, wrote that a Greek-owned, Panama-flagged ship called Vyssos had a mine explode under its stern on Wednesday morning while on its way to the port of Izmail.

Previously two civilian cargo ships have also been damaged by Russian mines, the Odesa Maritime Guard told AFP this month.

In the incident reported on Thursday, the captain intentionally ran the ship aground to stop it sinking and Ukraine has sent out tugs that will take it into port.

The Maritime Guard brought doctors who treated one of the injured sailors on the spot while the other was hospitalised and is in good condition.

Ukraine has pushed back Russian warships in the western part of the Black Sea to allow some cargo ships in and out along a maritime corridor.

But the water remains heavily mined, including by Russian planes, and is particularly dangerous in stormy weather.

am/lth

Related Topics

Injured Weather Fire Ukraine Water Russia Bulgaria Romania Border

Recent Stories

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for S ..

Leading the Pack: OPPO A78 Sets the Standard for Style and Power – Pre-orders ..

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2023

8 hours ago
 'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says ..

'No difference' between Netanyahu and Hitler says Erdogan

17 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

Bilawal unveils 10-point election manifesto

17 hours ago
 The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Pract ..

The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

17 hours ago
Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense s ..

Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny in Islamabad

17 hours ago
 Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponeme ..

Bad weather forces Rangers and Aberdeen postponements

17 hours ago
 CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

CDWP gives nod to six projects worth Rs 83.39 bln

17 hours ago
 Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ..

Michigan court rejects bid to bar Trump from 2024 ballot

18 hours ago
 Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a mont ..

Brighton wingers Mitoma and Adingra out for a month

18 hours ago
 16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

16th death anniversary of BB Shaheed observed

18 hours ago

More Stories From World