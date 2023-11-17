Ukraine says carried out 'successful' attacks on Dnipro east bank

Ukraine said Friday it had carried out a series of successful attacks on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro river, days after Moscow admitted Kyiv's forces had gained a foothold there

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Ukraine said Friday it had carried out a series of successful attacks on the Russian-occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro river, days after Moscow admitted Kyiv's forces had gained a foothold there.

A sustained Ukrainian breakthrough across the frontline river would mark a significant tactical success for Kyiv, whose wider counteroffensive has so far failed to turn the tide of the 21-month war.

"The Defence Forces of Ukraine conducted a series of successful operations on the left bank of the Dnipro River, along the Kherson front," Ukraine's Marine Corps said in a statement on social media.

"In cooperation with other units of the Defence Forces, (the marines) managed to gain a foothold on several bridgeheads," the statement added.

The statement said more than 1,000 Russian forces were killed during the operations and that over 1,200 pieces of hardware had been destroyed, claims that AFP could not independently verify.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been entrenched on opposite sides of the Dnipro since Moscow withdrew from the western part of Kherson region last November, in an embarrassing setback for the Kremlin.

That was the last major territorial change in the conflict, with both sides having since failed to make progress despite staging multiple offensives.