Ukraine says 'critically important to remain calm'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine urged its citizens on Saturday to keep calm and avoid panicking in the face of mounting worries that Russia was preparing to invade.

"At the moment, it is critically important to remain calm, to consolidate inside the country, to avoid destabilising actions and those that sow panic," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

