Ukraine Says Destroyed Another Russian Warship In Black Sea
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Ukraine said on Tuesday its forces had destroyed a Russian military patrol ship in the Black Sea near annexed Crimea, the latest naval attack on Moscow's fleet in the key waterway
Kyiv also said it was behind a drone strike on an oil depot in a Russian border region.
Ukraine is flexing its ability to strike Russia from the air and at sea while its troops struggle on the front lines.
The Black Sea has been a vital battleground in the two-year war.
Ukraine claims to have destroyed more than two dozen Russian ships since Moscow invaded in February 2022.
Ukraine's GUR military intelligence unit on Tuesday released a black and white video of what it said was the overnight attack on the Sergei Kotov, a 94-metre (308-foot) Russian military patrol ship.
The footage showed a naval drone approaching the side of the vessel, before a large explosion can be seen sending fire, smoke and debris into the sky.
