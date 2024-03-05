Ukraine says destroyed another Russian warship in Black Sea

Ukraine said on Tuesday its forces had destroyed a Russian military patrol ship in the Black Sea near annexed Crimea, the latest naval attack on Moscow's fleet in the key waterway

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Ukraine said on Tuesday its forces had destroyed a Russian military patrol ship in the Black Sea near annexed Crimea, the latest naval attack on Moscow's fleet in the key waterway.

Kyiv also said it was behind a drone strike on an oil depot in a Russian border region.

Ukraine is flexing its ability to strike Russia from the air and at sea while its troops struggle on the front lines.

The Black Sea has been a vital battleground in the two-year war.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed more than two dozen Russian ships since Moscow invaded in February 2022.

Ukraine's GUR military intelligence unit on Tuesday released a black and white video of what it said was the overnight attack on the Sergei Kotov, a 94-metre (308-foot) Russian military patrol ship.

The footage showed a naval drone approaching the side of the vessel, before a large explosion can be seen sending fire, smoke and debris into the sky.