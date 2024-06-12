Open Menu

Ukraine Says Destroys Russian Missiles Over Kyiv

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Ukrainian air defence downed two dozen Russian drones and several missiles overnight, some targeting the capital Kyiv, officials said Wednesday.

Russia's repeated attacks across Ukraine are depleting the country's military, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to plead for aid from allies.

The air defence said it downed all 24 drones and five out of six missiles fired by Russia -- a result praised by Zelensky.

"Such a result in protecting lives can be our daily achievement if we have enough tools to repel terrorist attacks," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to allies who "work with us to boost our resilience in this daily fight for life".

Some of the missiles had targeted the capital, where AFP journalists heard at least one explosion.

"Missiles came at Kyiv from the south in several waves," said the Kyiv administration, with drones approaching the capital "almost simultaneously".

Ukraine has since the start of the war strengthened air defence over the capital, where attacks usually make little damage.

A fire broke out due to a strike in the Kyiv region, injuring a man, the national police said.

Zelensky has however recently called for several additional Patriot systems, including two to defend the eastern Kharkiv region bordering Russia.

A drone attack wounded three civilians including a 13-year-old boy in the central Dnipropetrovsk district, according to the prosecutor general.

Another damaged an energy facility in the eastern Sumy region, where a dozen settlements lost power.

US media reported that the United States will send another Patriot missile air defence system to Ukraine in the coming days.

