Open Menu

Ukraine Says Detained Agents Searching For F-16 Jets For Russia

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 11:19 PM

Ukraine says detained agents searching for F-16 jets for Russia

Ukraine's SBU security service said Tuesday it had uncovered a network of agents working for Russian military intelligence who tried to find where Ukraine keeps its Western-supplied F-16 jets

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Ukraine's SBU security service said Tuesday it had uncovered a network of agents working for Russian military intelligence who tried to find where Ukraine keeps its Western-supplied F-16 jets.

Ukraine received its first US-made F-16 fighter jets in August after long pleading for the planes to help intercept Russian missiles. Their location is a closely-kept secret.

The SBU said it "neutralised a large-scale agent network" of 12 agents and their informants, who "tried to identify the locations of secret military airfields where, according to the Russians, F-16 aircraft might be based.

"

The agents also carried out reconnaissance operations on firing positions of Ukraine's air defence systems and tried to find companies producing electronic warfare equipment to counter drones, the SBU said.

It said the group's chief was located in the Dnipropetrovsk region and passed information to a Russian minder, while agents were working in five regions.

The SBU published images of four detained men with faces blurred.

If convicted, they face between eight years and life in prison.

One of Ukraine's F-16 planes crashed in August, killing the pilot.

Related Topics

Firing Ukraine Russia Dnipropetrovsk August

Recent Stories

Ukraine says detained agents searching for F-16 je ..

Ukraine says detained agents searching for F-16 jets for Russia

2 minutes ago
 NAVTTC board approves new programs with guaranteed ..

NAVTTC board approves new programs with guaranteed global employment

2 minutes ago
 France warns Mayotte cyclone toll to rise as curfe ..

France warns Mayotte cyclone toll to rise as curfew imposed

2 minutes ago
 Ireland fines Meta 251 mn euros over Facebook hack ..

Ireland fines Meta 251 mn euros over Facebook hacks

2 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Bureau Veritas

Press Release from Business Wire: Bureau Veritas

2 minutes ago
 EU to 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leade ..

EU to 'step up direct engagement' with Syria leaders: European Commission Presid ..

58 minutes ago
Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team com ..

Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team competition

1 hour ago
 Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between peop ..

Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye

1 hour ago
 Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET

1 hour ago
 How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to ..

How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault

60 minutes ago
 Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippi ..

Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippine officials

59 minutes ago
 ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World