Ukraine Says Detained Regional Official Accused Of Spying For Russia
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Ukraine said Friday it had taken into custody an official in the western Khmelnytsky region, accusing him of sharing sensitive military information with Russian security services.
Prosecutors in Ukraine have opened thousands of criminal cases into collaboration since Russian forces invaded in February 2022.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement the official worked for the regional city council and had passed information on troop deployments to Moscow.
Russia "planned to use this information to prepare missile strikes, as well as possible sabotage and terrorist attacks," the SBU said.
"He is currently in custody. The offender faces life imprisonment" on treason charges, they added without identifying the official.
