Ukraine Says Does Not Intend To Restrict Entry For Chinese Citizens Due To Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:30 AM

Ukraine Says Does Not Intend to Restrict Entry for Chinese Citizens Due to Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The Ukrainian authorities do not intend to restrict entry into the country for Chinese citizens, despite the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry State Secretary Andriy Zayats said.

Earlier, the cabinet, citing Deputy Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, said the Ukrainian authorities had evacuated 73 people, both Ukrainians and foreigners, from China in connection with the coronavirus outbreak. People without symptoms of an acute respiratory infection were allowed on board. The plane with the evacuees will arrive in the country on Thursday, they will be quarantined for at least 14 days.

"[We do] not yet [intend to restrict entry for Chinese citizens]. We are guided by the sanitary regulations of the European Union, not a single EU country has introduced restrictions to date," the Ukrainskiye Novosti news agency quoted Zayats as saying.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries.

