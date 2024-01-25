Open Menu

Ukraine Says Downed 11 Of 14 Russian Drones Fired Overnight

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Ukraine said Thursday it had downed 11 drones of 14 drones fired overnight by Russian forces that left several injured in the southern Black Sea regions.

Kyiv has urged Western allies to bolster its air defence systems as Moscow pursues a campaign of overnight drone and missile attacks on cities and key infrastructure across Ukraine.

"Eleven Shaheds were destroyed in the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions," the air force said in a statement, referring to the Iranian-designed drones Russia used.

The interior ministry said the attacks had left six people injured in the historic city of Odesa and damaged residential buildings and a warehouse.

Separately, the ministry said that several people were injured one day earlier in by Russian strikes in a village in the eastern Kharkiv region bordering Ukraine.

"In Velyka Rogan, four people were injured, including a 17-year-old teenager. Two private houses and a car were burning. Two neighbouring houses and an outbuilding were destroyed by an explosion."

