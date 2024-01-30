Ukraine says downed 15 of 35 Russian drones overnight

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Kyiv said Tuesday that Russian forces had launched two missiles and 35 attack drones at targets across Ukraine overnight and that 20 of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had bypassed air defence systems.

Ukrainian officials have urged Western allies to bolster its air defence capabilities and said gaining control of the country's air space is a priority for this year.

"The enemy directed some of the attack UAVs along front line territories, trying to hit fuel and energy infrastructure, and civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with the Russia," the air force said in a statement.

It added that air defence systems mainly in eastern and southern regions had downed 15 of the Iranian-designed attack drones.