Ukraine Says Downed 21 Drones, Missiles In Overnight Attacks

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Ukraine says downed 21 drones, missiles in overnight attacks

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Ukraine said Wednesday that its air force had destroyed nearly two dozen Russian attack drones and several missiles in Moscow's latest aerial assault on targets across the country.

Officials in Kyiv say Russian forces have been stockpiling drones and missiles for systematic attacks on Ukraine's struggling energy grid over winter months.

"In total, the strike involved: 21 Shahed-136/131 strike drones; three X-59 guided missiles," Ukraine's airforce announced on social media, claiming to have downed all the drones and two of the missiles.

It said it used fighter jets, anti-aircraft and mobile air defence units to down the drones and missiles in southern and central regions of Ukraine.

It added that the third missile, which was not downed, did not reach its target. There was no immediate comment from the Russian side.

