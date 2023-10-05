Ukraine says downed 24 out of 29 Russian drones overnight

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Ukraine said on Thursday that its air defence systems had destroyed two dozen drones launched by Russian forces overnight from the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

Kyiv has warned of a new Russian wave of aerial attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of winter and Moscow has also recently ramped up attacks on Ukraine's ports.

Ukraine said it had "destroyed 24 Shahed-131/136 (attack drones) over the Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kirovograd regions", in the centre and south of the country.

It also said Russia had deployed a total of 29 of the unmanned aerial vehicles.

Military officials responsible for the south of the country said Russia "continues its efforts to destroy port and other infrastructure" in south Ukraine.

"Unfortunately, an infrastructure facility in Kirovograd region was hit," a statement added, without providing details of causalities.

Russia stepped up attacks on ports in southern Ukraine after exiting a deal allowing safe passage for grain shipments through the Black Sea in July.

Kyiv has also warned that Moscow is restarting a campaign of aerial attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, mirroring systematic attacks that last year left millions without heating and water for long periods.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week said Kyiv was pushing for more air defence systems from its allies.

"We are doing everything to provide Ukraine with more air defence systems before winter," Zelensky said in an address to the nation on Wednesday.