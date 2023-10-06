Open Menu

Ukraine Says Downed 25 Of 33 Russian Drones Overnight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Ukraine's air force said Friday it had downed 25 of 33 Russian attack drones launched overnight across its territory.

Twenty-five Shahed 131 and 136 drones were shot down in six regions including Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv and Dnipro, the air force said on the messaging platform Telegram.

It did not say which targets the eight other drones may have struck.

Earlier, the governor of the southern region of Odesa said drones targeted port infrastructure in the Izmail district, on the Danube River near the Romanian border.

Three drones used in that attack had been destroyed, Oleg Kiper said on Telegram, adding there were no casualties, but that a grain storage facility was damaged.

Eight other drones were destroyed in the southern Mykolaiv region, Ukrainian defence forces said earlier on Telegram.

