Ukraine says downed Russian barrage, drone

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Russia attacked Ukraine with more than a dozen attack drones and a cruise missile, the Ukrainian air force said Wednesday, claiming to have downed all the drones.

This came as authorities in the southern region of Odesa announced they earlier shot down a rare attack and reconnaissance drone.

Ukraine has been bracing for an increase in Russian attacks on critical infrastructure -- particularly energy facilities -- as sub-zero temperatures set in.

The air force said the barrage had been launched from southeast Russia and that a combination of air defence units in several central regions had "destroyed all 14 enemy drones."

"The X-22 cruise missile failed to reach its target and landed in Zaporizhzhia region in an open area, and the blast wave damaged private homes. There were no casualties," it added in a statement.