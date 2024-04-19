Ukraine Says Eight Killed In Overnight Russian Strikes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Russian night-time strikes killed eight people, including two children, and injured 18 in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region, the interior ministry said in a new toll Friday.
Six people, including children aged six and eight, died in the Synelnykivsky area south-east of Dnipro, and two people died and 16 others were wounded in Dnipro, the regional capital, the ministry said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has been appealing to allies for better air defence systems, said Russia should be held accountable for the attack in a statement on social media.
"Every country that provides air defence systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps persuade our partners that air defence systems should not be stored in warehouses but deployed in real cities and communities facing terror, and everyone who supports our defence is a life saver," Zelensky said.
The air force said Russian forces had launched 22 missiles and 14 Iranian-designed attack drones overnight. All the unmanned aerial vehicles were downed as well as 15 missiles.
Official images showed rescue workers at the scene of one strike where the top floors of a building had been gutted and fire fighters were working to extinguish a blaze.
Russian strikes have pummelled towns and cities across Ukraine since the beginning of Moscow's invasion more than two years ago. A missile attack on the northern city of Chernigiv left 18 dead earlier this week.
