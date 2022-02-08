Ukraine Says Expects Summit With Russia, France, Germany Soon
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2022 | 07:32 PM
Kyiv, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday he expected to hold a summit soon with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany, after meeting French leader Emmanuel Macron in Kyiv.
"We expect that in the near future... we will be able to hold the next talks between the leaders of the Normandy quartet," Zelensky told a press conference, referring to negotiations aimed at ending the festering conflict in eastern Ukraine.