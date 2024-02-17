Ukraine says 'fierce' fighting inside symbolic frontline town

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Ukraine said Friday that some of its soldiers were captured in fierce fighting in the beleaguered frontline city of Avdiivka that has become a main Russian target ahead of the second anniversary of its invasion.

As President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Berlin and Paris in a new bid to secure desperately needed military aid, Ukrainian generals said there was bitter fighting inside Avdiivka, which is surrounded by Russian forces on three sides. "Fierce battles are taking place within the city," Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, the Ukrainian general commanding the zone, said on social media.

"Where necessary" Ukrainian forces were taking up "new positions," Tarnavsky posted on Telegram. "Unfortunately, during one of these sorties, several of our soldiers were captured."

The Ukrainian military said on its social media that Ukrainian troops were being reinforced and were "standing their ground".

Russia has been trying to capture Avdiivka for months. Its fall would be a significant symbolic victory for Russia ahead of the February 24 anniversary of the start of the invasion, and its most significant territorial gain since it seized Bakhmut last May.

- Civilians evacuated -

A Ukrainian army spokesman said the "complicated" operation of bringing in supplies and evacuating the few hundred civilians who remained had started.

"Avdiivka is at risk of falling into Russian control," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington, citing Ukrainian reports.

Zelensky said Kyiv was sending as much support as possible to the region.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that our warriors have enough managerial and technological capabilities to save as many Ukrainian lives as possible," Zelensky said during his evening address.

The battle for the industrial hub, less than 10 kilometres (6 miles) north of the city of Donetsk, has been one of the bloodiest of the two-year war.

Many compare it to the battle for Bakhmut, in which tens of thousands of soldiers were killed.

- Desperate Zelensky -

Ukrainian leaders have highlighted the increasingly difficult situation on the eastern frontlines because of ammunition shortages and fresh Russian attacks.

Zelensky late Friday signed a security pact with France, after earlier in the day securing a similar deal with Germany. Both accords include military assistance and security arrangements.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the US House of Representatives are blocking authorising $60 billion in new military aid for Ukraine.

A research institute that monitors assistance estimated Friday that the European Union will have to double its military support to Ukraine to fill a gap left by the United States.

"It is highly uncertain whether the US will send further military aid in 2024," the Germany-based Kiel Institute said in a report.