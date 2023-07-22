MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) A Russian strike damaged and destroyed some grain storage facilities in Ukraine's south, the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine said on Saturday.

Air raid sirens went off in several Ukrainian regions overnight into Saturday.

"Grain storage facilities in the south of Ukraine (as well as) industrial facilities were destroyed and damaged," the service said on Telegram without specifying the region.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are targeting energy, defense industry, military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Russia also began carrying out airstrikes on the port facilities in Odesa in retribution for Monday's deadly attack on the Crimean Bridge with the use of underwater vehicles, which killed a woman and a man and wounded their teenage daughter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.