Ukraine Says Halted Russian 'advance' In Some Kharkiv Zones
Kharkiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Ukraine warned on Thursday it faced a "very difficult" military situation in its northeast Kharkiv region, where Moscow has made its largest territorial gains in 18 months since launching a surprise offensive last week.
As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv was sending yet more reinforcements to the area, the Ukrainian army said it had managed to partially halt Russia's advance.
Kyiv also accused Russian troops of executing civilians in territory it had captured over the last week.
The fresh Russian offensive has further stretched Ukraine's outgunned and outmanned forces.
Moscow has seized 278 square kilometres (107 square miles) of Ukrainian territory between May 9 and 15, according to AFP calculations based on data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) -- the largest territorial gain in a single operation since mid-December 2022.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday met military leaders in Kharkiv city, some 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border to assess Ukraine's defensive efforts.
"The situation in the Kharkiv region is generally under control, and our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier," he said in a post on Telegram.
"However, the area remains extremely difficult. We are reinforcing our units.
Ukraine's army said earlier it had managed to halt the advancing Russian forces in some places.
"Our defence forces have partially stabilised the situation. The advance of the enemy in certain zones and localities has been halted," army spokesman Nazar Voloshin said on state tv on Thursday.
In a daily briefing, Ukraine's General Staff said its forces had "significantly reduced the activity of the Russian occupiers."
"But the enemy is still trying to create the conditions for further advances," Voloshin warned.
