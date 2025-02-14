Open Menu

Ukraine Says Handed Draft Accord On Minerals To US For Review

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Ukraine says handed draft accord on minerals to US for review

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Kyiv has given the US for review a draft of an American-led proposal that would give Washington access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for continued US support, a Ukrainian official said Friday.

The comments came just hours before Zelensky was due to meet with US Vice President JD Vance in Germany to lay out Ukraine's case before a new US administration eager to quickly end the nearly three-year war.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited Kyiv this week to deliver a first draft of an accord, which Zelensky said Kyiv would study with the aim of finalising at the ongoing Munich Security Conference.

"Ukraine handed over the document," a member of Kyiv's delegation at the Munich Security Conference told reporters, adding the US side had requested time to look over the document.

US President Donald Trump, long critical of the money sent to Ukraine since it was invaded by Russia, earlier this month suggested that he wanted an agreement to access Ukraine's rare earth material as a condition to sustain support.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week said he expected to reach a deal for Ukraine's mineral wealth that will in part compensate the United States for money that has been sent on weapons to defend against Russia.

Zelensky had floated the possibility of deepening Ukraine's economic ties with its Western partners in a so-called victory plan announced in December, citing his country's reserves of valuable mineral resources.

Recent Stories

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

21 minutes ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

27 minutes ago
 Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

Empower reports AED3.3 billion in revenues in 2024

36 minutes ago
 Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at ..

Tri-nation series: Pakistan lose three wickets at 54 runs in final clash with Ne ..

42 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit to hold next edition from ..

World Governments Summit to hold next edition from 3-5 February 2026

51 minutes ago
 Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innov ..

Etihad Rail announces winners of Global Rail Innovation Award

1 hour ago
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organi ..

Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..

2 hours ago
 Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, minister ..

Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..

2 hours ago
 President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, milit ..

President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

3 hours ago

More Stories From World