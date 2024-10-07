Ukraine Says Hit Crimea Oil Terminal, Russia Claims Gains
Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Kyiv said Monday its forces had struck a large oil terminal overnight on the occupied Crimean peninsula as Moscow claimed the capture of another village in east Ukraine
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Kyiv said Monday its forces had struck a large oil terminal overnight on the occupied Crimean peninsula as Moscow claimed the capture of another village in east Ukraine.
Kyiv has ramped up strikes targeting Russia's energy sector in recent months aiming to dent revenues used by Moscow to fund its invasion, now grinding through its third year.
"At night, a successful strike was carried out on the enemy's offshore oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia, Crimea," the Ukrainian military said in a post on social media.
Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said a fire had broken out at an oil facility in the Black Sea port town of some 70,000 people and that there were no casualties.
The defence ministry said that 12 Ukrainian attack drones had been downed over the peninsula overnight, out of a total of 21 deployed by Kyiv against Russian targets.
"The Feodosia terminal is the largest in Crimea in terms of transshipment of oil products, which were used, among other things, to meet the needs of the Russian occupation army," the Ukrainian military said, vowing to continue such attacks.
Recent Stories
Palestine Solidarity Day observed in KP amid protest rallies against Israel’s ..
No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) ..
CTO launches 'Women on Wheels' program at Girls Guide House
PSGMEA annual general body meeting held
Oil prices extend gains on Mideast tensions, Wall Street retreats
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages
ATC grants interim bail to Salman Akram Raja in 3 cases
PPL ASIA, Midland Oil Company reach settlement on EDPS contract
WUS inaugurates national conference on 'Emerging Trends in Sciences and Social S ..
Commissioner approves three development schemes
DC holds introductory meeting
More Stories From World
-
UN warns world's water cycle becoming ever more erratic10 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says targets Israeli troops in Lebanon border villages10 minutes ago
-
Culinary Arts Commission organizes meeting on supportive role of Innovation Centers2 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Milton strengthens fast, threatens Mexico, Florida2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's fish farm production soars by 56.4%2 minutes ago
-
IMCTC Secretary General meets with Yemeni Minister of Defense2 minutes ago
-
Mangrove Honey Festival concludes in Jubail1 hour ago
-
Ambassador Tirmizi explores educational collaboration opportunities with UAE university2 hours ago
-
Florida braces for Milton, FEMA head slams 'dangerous' Helene misinformation2 hours ago
-
German prosecutors seek 12 years jail over Stasi killing3 hours ago
-
Florida orders evacuations as Hurricane Milton strengthens3 hours ago
-
France vows to adhere to EU spending rules3 hours ago