Ukraine Says Interpol Declined To Issue Red Notice For Ex-Crimean Prosecutor

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Interpol refused to issue an internationally-wanted persons alert after Ukraine requested its help in arresting Natalia Poklonskaya, a former Crimean prosecutor serving as Russia's ambassador to Cabo Verde, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday.

Poklonskaya led the regional department for two years after Crimea became part of Russia in 2014. In October, the 41-year-old was posted to the Atlantic island nation, off the western tip of Africa. A Ukrainian appeals court in Kiev sided with public prosecutors last week to order Poklonskaya's arrest on charges of treason.

"Investigators tried to put Poklonskaya on an international wanted list, but Interpol's national central bureau at the Ukrainian Interior Ministry refused to issue an international wanted notice," the prosecutor general's office told the Ukrainian news agency.

The ministry explained to the media that the request was in breach of Interpol's constitution, which prohibits the international police organization from undertaking any intervention of a political, military, religious or racial character.

