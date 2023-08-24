Open Menu

Ukraine Says It Raised Flag On Crimea In Overnight 'operation'

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Ukraine says it raised flag on Crimea in overnight 'operation'

Ukraine on Thursday said it flew its flag on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula overnight after conducting a "special joint operation" there with its Navy as the country celebrates Independence Day

Ukraine on Thursday said it flew its flag on the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula overnight after conducting a "special joint operation" there with its Navy as the country celebrates Independence Day.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it aims to take back Crimea, which is recognised internationally as part of Ukraine but controlled by Russia since 2014, when Moscow's forces seized the peninsula.

Ukraine's GUR intelligence agency said in a statement that its special forces landed on Crimea's western shore near the towns of Olenivka and Mayak, where it "engaged in combat".

