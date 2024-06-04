Open Menu

Ukraine Says Italy Will Supply Another Air Defence Battery

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Ukraine says Italy will supply another air defence battery

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Kyiv said Tuesday that Italy would supply Ukraine with another air defence system, weapons that senior Ukrainian officials have been urging their allies to send to fend off Russian aerial assaults.

President Volodymyr Zelensky says his country urgently needs at least seven more systems, including two just to defend the eastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow recently launched a fresh ground offensive.

"Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that his country will provide Ukraine with a second SAMP/T air defence system," Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office announced on social media.

An Italian government source confirmed to AFP the announcement from Yermak, without elaborating.

The news came as regional Ukrainian officials said eight people had been wounded in overnight Russian attacks in the central Dnipropetrovsk region and also in the eastern Kharkiv region.

The head of the southern Kherson region, which the Kremlin claims is part of Russia, separately said that Russian artillery fire had killed an elderly woman in her yard in the village of Veletynske.

Ukraine has recently warned of more -- and longer -- power outages throughout the country in the wake of Russia's latest missile and drone barrage targeting power plants over the weekend, stretching Kyiv's air defence capacity.

The Kremlin says it only targets Ukrainian military infrastructure and that the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine will only prolong the war and will not change the conflict's outcome.

