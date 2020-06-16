UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine Says Minsk Agreements Are Advisory In Nature - Russia's Envoy To Contact Group

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:00 AM

Ukraine Says Minsk Agreements Are Advisory in Nature - Russia's Envoy to Contact Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement in Minsk said the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements is advisory in nature, which means Kiev is not going to implement it, Russia's envoy to the group Boris Gryzlov said.

"On June 11, the Ukrainian delegation... in my presence gave assurances that it would ensure constructive participation of its representatives and would strictly follow the Package of Measures, including in terms of dialogue with representatives of Donbas. Before that, the Ukrainian leadership, including statements by the Ukrainian president at the Paris summit, always confirmed that the Package of Measures had no alternative and was obligatory for implementation by both Ukraine and Donbas," he said.

"However, today Oleksandr Merezhko, deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group, said the Package of Measures was advisory and did not impose obligations on Ukraine," Gryzlov said following a meeting of the Contact Group.

He said such a statement at the talks was made for the first time.

"The question arises - what Kiev's work for five years was based on. New people have come , who have begun to say the Minsk agreements are advisory in nature... Actually, this is yet another attempt to quit the Minsk process. If this is really the official position of Kiev, then it is a direct path to 'freezing' the conflict," Gryzlov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Minsk Paris Kiev June

Recent Stories

Insider trading in UAE capital markets banned effe ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa sends condolences to Burundi&#039;s Presid ..

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Morocco on succes ..

4 hours ago

UAE Health Ministry conducts over 27,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

ADAFSA offers AED641 million to support food secur ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi movement ban extended by one week, start ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.