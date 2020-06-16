MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Deputy head of Ukraine's delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas settlement in Minsk said the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements is advisory in nature, which means Kiev is not going to implement it, Russia's envoy to the group Boris Gryzlov said.

"On June 11, the Ukrainian delegation... in my presence gave assurances that it would ensure constructive participation of its representatives and would strictly follow the Package of Measures, including in terms of dialogue with representatives of Donbas. Before that, the Ukrainian leadership, including statements by the Ukrainian president at the Paris summit, always confirmed that the Package of Measures had no alternative and was obligatory for implementation by both Ukraine and Donbas," he said.

"However, today Oleksandr Merezhko, deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Contact Group, said the Package of Measures was advisory and did not impose obligations on Ukraine," Gryzlov said following a meeting of the Contact Group.

He said such a statement at the talks was made for the first time.

"The question arises - what Kiev's work for five years was based on. New people have come , who have begun to say the Minsk agreements are advisory in nature... Actually, this is yet another attempt to quit the Minsk process. If this is really the official position of Kiev, then it is a direct path to 'freezing' the conflict," Gryzlov said.