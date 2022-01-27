UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Says National Guard Serviceman Detained After Shooting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 01:41 PM

Ukraine says national guard serviceman detained after shooting

Ukraine said Thursday it had detained a member of the country's national guard who opened fire at a factory in the centre of the country leaving five dead before fleeing

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Ukraine said Thursday it had detained a member of the country's national guard who opened fire at a factory in the centre of the country leaving five dead before fleeing.

The suspect "has been detained by police" in the Dnipro region, Interior Ministry Denys Monastyrsky wrote on Facebook, after the serviceman was reported to have fled the scene is possession of a weapon.

