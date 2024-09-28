Ukraine Says Nine Killed In Russian Strikes On Hospital
Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Russian strikes on a hospital in the Ukrainian border city of Sumy killed nine people Saturday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Moscow for "waging war on hospitals".
Sumy lies just across the border from Russia's Kursk region, where Kyiv launched a shock offensive on August 6, aimed in part at creating a "buffer zone" inside Russia.
"Russia hit one of the city's hospitals with Shahed drones," Zelensky wrote on Telegram and regional authorities said the toll had risen to nine dead and 12 injured.
The attack comes as Zelensky is pressing Kyiv's Western allies to allow the use of long-range precision weapons to strike deep inside Russia.
"Everyone in the world who speaks about this war must pay attention to what Russia is targeting. They are waging war on hospitals, civilian objects, and people's lives," the president said.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmygal said the attack was "more evidence of Russia's war crimes".
Zelensky posted photos of smoke pouring from windows above the destroyed entrance to the hospital, rescuers carrying patients down the stairs and treating two policemen lying on the ground.
On Saturday morning, three drones attacked the regional capital city and two hit the hospital, Ukraine's air force said.
A first strike was followed by another around an hour later on Saturday morning, officials said, apparently targeting the rescue operation to maximise casualties.
Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram that the first strike "killed 1 person" and damaged several floors of the hospital.
"During the evacuation of patients, the enemy struck again", Klymenko wrote.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From World
-
PM Shehbaz attends US president’s reception11 minutes ago
-
Paul stunned by Machac as Japan Open upsets keep coming20 minutes ago
-
9 dead, 48 missing after migrant boat sinks off Spanish island21 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka scent series victory as New Zealand 129-5 after follow-on30 minutes ago
-
WADA appeals, seeks ban as Sinner doping case reignites31 minutes ago
-
Clarke's two tries help All Blacks to 33-13 win over Wallabies50 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Russian strikes on hospital kill seven1 hour ago
-
WADA appeals after tennis No.1 Sinner cleared in doping case1 hour ago
-
Rain washes out day two of India-Bangladesh 2nd Test1 hour ago
-
China's 'red collectors' cherish bygone Maoist era1 hour ago
-
Storm Helene kills 44, threatens more 'catastrophic' flooding1 hour ago
-
'National treasure': UK actor Maggie Smith dies aged 891 hour ago