Ukraine Says 'no Intention' To Attack Separatists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022

Ukraine says 'no intention' to attack separatists

Ukraine's defence minister said Friday his armed forces do not intend to attack eastern separatists or launch an operation to reclaim the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea by force

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's defence minister said Friday his armed forces do not intend to attack eastern separatists or launch an operation to reclaim the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea by force.

"Ukraine is stepping up its defences. But we have no intention of conducting military operations against (eastern separatists) or Crimea," Oleksiy Reznikov told parliament.

>