Ukraine Says 'no Intention' To Attack Separatists
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 03:44 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's defence minister said Friday his armed forces do not intend to attack eastern separatists or launch an operation to reclaim the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea by force.
"Ukraine is stepping up its defences. But we have no intention of conducting military operations against (eastern separatists) or Crimea," Oleksiy Reznikov told parliament.