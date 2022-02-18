Ukraine says 'no intention' to attack separatists

(@FahadShabbir)

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Ukraine's defence minister said Friday his armed forces do not intend to attack eastern separatists or launch an operation to reclaim the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea by force.

"Ukraine is stepping up its defences. But we have no intention of conducting military operations against (eastern separatists) or Crimea," Oleksiy Reznikov told parliament.