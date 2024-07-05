Open Menu

Ukraine Says Orban Visited Moscow 'without Agreement' From Kyiv

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Ukraine says Orban visited Moscow 'without agreement' from Kyiv

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Ukraine on Friday criticised a visit by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow, where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the war.

European Union leaders slammed the trip taking place less than a week after Hungary took over the EU presidency, which gives it sway over the bloc's agenda and priorities for the next six months, and following a surprise visit to Kyiv by Orban.

"The decision to make this trip was made by the Hungarian side without any agreement or coordination with Ukraine," Kyiv's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"For our country, the principle of 'no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine' remains inviolable and we call on all states to strictly adhere to it," it added.

On Tuesday, Orban -- widely seen as the most pro-Moscow leader in the EU -- visited Kyiv where he pushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a quick ceasefire.

His suggestion was rejected by Ukraine, which says a pause in fighting would only give Russia time to regroup for a fresh assault.

Zelensky instead urged Orban to back Kyiv's steps to work for peace in conjunction with international partners.

The foreign ministry reiterated that position on Friday.

"Ukraine remains constructively inclined to further work on the development of bilateral cooperation and European integration following the visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister to Kyiv," it said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Visit Vladimir Putin Hungary All Agreement

Recent Stories

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

3 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

5 hours ago
 Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

5 hours ago
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

10 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

19 hours ago
 Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of ..

Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World