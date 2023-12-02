Open Menu

Ukraine Says Polish Trucker Protest On Border 'catastrophic'

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ukraine says Polish trucker protest on border 'catastrophic'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Ukraine on Friday said that the fallout from a weeks-long protest by Polish truckers on their countries' shared border was "catastrophic", as Slovak hauliers also began blockading crossings with their war-torn neighbour.

Polish truckers have been blocking major crossings for cargo vehicles with Ukraine since early November, demanding the reintroduction of entry permits for their Ukrainian competitors.

"Blocking traffic on the border between Poland and Ukraine: the situation is catastrophic!" Kyiv's rights ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in a statement.

"Ukrainian drivers are in such a dire situation that they plan to go on hunger strike if the situation does not improve!"

Huge queues have formed on both sides of the border, with many drivers stuck in their vehicles for days in cold temperatures and with little food.

Kyiv on Friday said that some 2,100 trucks trying to enter Ukraine were blocked on the Polish side.

Lubinets said he had contacted his Polish counterpart Marcin Wiacek but has not yet received a response.

He also said that Kyiv has started to prepare for "the evacuation of drivers from blocked checkpoints on the territory of Poland", without giving details of what that would look like.

He said Ukraine had also started preparing to supply drivers with food, water, medicine and fuel.

At least two rounds of talks between Kyiv and Warsaw, as well as the EU, have failed to end the protest.

"No one has agreed to anything. Please consider this as the official position," Rafal Mekler, a co-leader of the protest, said on social media.

Mekler is also a politician with the far-right Konfederacja party in the Lublin region which borders Ukraine.

Warsaw said this week it would conduct "stepped-up checks" on Ukrainian trucks on roads leading to the border in an effort to placate the protesting hauliers.

The truckers say they have faced unfair competition since the EU permits were scrapped after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Related Topics

Protest Ukraine Water Russia Social Media Vehicles Traffic Lublin Warsaw Poland November Border From

Recent Stories

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

46 minutes ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

46 minutes ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

48 minutes ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

48 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

54 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

48 minutes ago
Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

48 minutes ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

48 minutes ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

45 minutes ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

45 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting of anti-polio campaign

DC Kohat chairs meeting of anti-polio campaign

45 minutes ago
 Farmers must ensure proper care of vegetables

Farmers must ensure proper care of vegetables

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World