Open Menu

Ukraine Says Power Cut At Zaporizhzhia Plant Risked Nuclear 'accident'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Ukraine says power cut at Zaporizhzhia plant risked nuclear 'accident'

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Ukraine said on Saturday that two power lines connecting its electricity grid to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant were cut overnight, putting the plant at risk of an "accident".

The plant has been in the centre of fighting since it was captured by Russian forces last year, and both sides have accused each other of compromising its safety.

"Due to the complete blackout, the nuclear power plant switched to powering its own needs from 20 diesel generators," Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said in a statement.

It said the plant was on "the verge of a nuclear and radiation accident" before off-site power was restored by Kyiv.

"The situation was actually saved by the prompt actions of Ukrainian specialists who restored power supply to the plant from the Ukrainian power grid," it said.

AFP was not able to immediately verify Ukraine's version of events.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed Saturday that the plant temporarily lost off-site power overnight, saying it was the eighth such blackout since the conflict began.

It said it would provide further details later.

IAEA officials have been monitoring safety at the plant, which requires constant maintenance to prevent overheating.

The six-reactor plant at Zaporizhzhia has been rocked by repeated shelling and drone attacks throughout the 21-month conflict, and stopped supplying electricity to the Ukraine's grid in September 2022.

bur-cad//js

Related Topics

Drone Accident Electricity Ukraine Russia Nuclear September From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

PSL 9: Islamabad United Signs Naseem Shah

17 minutes ago
 vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Sh ..

Vivo V29 5G or Samsung Galaxy A54 — Which One Should You Buy?

1 hour ago

Realme C53: The New Champion is a Design Triumph – Embracing Elegance and Cham ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commenc ..

Pakistan and New Zealand women T20I series commences tomorrow

2 hours ago
 PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-par ..

PML-N asks ECP to take notice of PTI’s intra-party elections

3 hours ago
 COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, soverei ..

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all t ..

3 hours ago
Developing countries must be provided with finance ..

Developing countries must be provided with finances, technology to deal with cli ..

3 hours ago
 Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

Barrister Gohar Khan becomes new PTI chairman

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

18 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

18 hours ago

More Stories From World