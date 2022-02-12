Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine's seaports authority said on Friday that Ukrainian vessels had regained access to the Sea of Azov, the northern extension of the Black Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Ukraine's seaports authority said on Friday that Ukrainian vessels had regained access to the Sea of Azov, the northern extension of the Black Sea.

"Maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports on the Sea of Azov via recommended routes has been restored," the state-run maritime authority said in a statement.

Ukraine accused Russia on Thursday of restricting maritime traffic in parts of the Azov and Black Seas.

Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had been conducting military maneuvers but he denied that Azov routes were declared off-limits to foreign merchant ships.