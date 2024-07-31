Ukraine Says Repelled Largest Russian Drone Barrage In Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Kyiv on Wednesday said that Russian forces had launched one cruise missile and 89 drones at Ukraine overnight in one of the largest aerial barrages in months.
Ukraine's air force said it had downed all the incoming projectiles.
"Today Ukrainian air defence withstood and repelled a massive attack by enemy drones," the air force said in a statement.
Russia fires drones and missiles at Ukraine on an almost nightly basis.
It says it is targeting military and energy facilities, though strikes on residential areas are frequent and Kyiv accuses Moscow of directly targeting civilians.
More than 40 of the drones were downed over the capital Kyiv and its outskirts, the city's military administration said on Wednesday.
There was some damage to buildings as a result of falling debris, though no casualties were reported.
