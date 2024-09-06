Open Menu

Ukraine Says Retakes Part Of Eastern Town Of New York

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Ukraine says retakes part of eastern town of New York

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Ukraine on Friday claimed to have recaptured a part of the eastern town of New York, in the first success for Kyiv on this part of the front for months.

The announcement came after months of Moscow advancing in east Ukraine and a day after President Vladimir Putin said he aimed to capture the whole of the Donbas region.

Kyiv's counter-attack came just over two weeks after Russia captured New York, a town that had a pre-war population of around 10,000 people.

"Thanks to the high morale, courage and professionalism of the brigade's fighters, Azov managed to stabilise the situation, regain control of part of New York," the Azov Brigade, fighting in the area, said on social media.

Russia claimed the capture of New York in late August, saying it had taken an "important logistics hub".

New York lies south of the town of Toretsk, where intense battles have been raging for weeks.

Kyiv has struggled to hold the line on this part of the front, with Moscow pushing an advance despite Ukraine mounting an incursion in Russia's Kursk region.

New York has been a frontline town since 2014 when a conflict erupted between Moscow-backed separatists and Kyiv.

The story of the town's name is a mystery, but it was marked on maps as "New York" in the 19th century.

Soviet authorities renamed it "Novgorodskoye" -- which has "New City" as the root - in 1951 for ideological reasons, before Kyiv switched it back to New York in 2021.

Related Topics

Century Ukraine Moscow Russia Social Media Kursk Vladimir Putin New York Hub August

Recent Stories

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

32 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

41 minutes ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

2 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

21 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

21 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

21 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

23 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

23 hours ago

More Stories From World