Ukraine Says Retakes Part Of Eastern Town Of New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Ukraine on Friday claimed to have recaptured a part of the eastern town of New York, in the first success for Kyiv on this part of the front for months.

The announcement came after months of Moscow advancing in east Ukraine and a day after President Vladimir Putin said he aimed to capture the whole of the Donbas region.

Kyiv's counter-attack came just over two weeks after Russia captured New York, a town that had a pre-war population of around 10,000 people.

