Ukraine Says Russia Abolishing Quotas on Goods From Donbas Violates Minsk Agreements

Russia has violated the Minsk Agreements by abolishing quotas on the import and export of goods from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR) in Donbas, Oleksiy Arestovich, press secretary of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russia has violated the Minsk Agreements by abolishing quotas on the import and export of goods from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR, LPR) in Donbas, Oleksiy Arestovich, press secretary of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the recognition of certificates issued in the DPR and LPR, which allows the Russian government to buy goods from the self-proclaimed republics on the same conditions as those made in Russia. The document also removes import and export quotas on goods from Donbas.

"Of course, this is a maneuver. This maneuver is carried out according to an ideological plan as part of the next stage of a hybrid war. This action directly violates the Minsk and Normandy agreements, which stipulate that parties refrain from economic and political steps that contribute to the further break of the occupied territories away from Ukraine," Arestovich said in a comment to the Donbas news portal.

Arestovich noted that Moscow introduced the ruble zone in Donbas in September 2015, held elections to the Russian State Duma in the region, began issuing Russian passports, and has now begun to integrate the commodity market.

"They (Russia) consistently violate the Normandy and Minsk agreements. Now we are dealing with the next stage. Of course, we will assess this both at the state level and at the level of our international partners," he added.

In 2014, Ukraine initiated a military operation against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they unilaterally proclaimed independence following the change of government in Kiev, which they considered a coup. The Ukrainian government has blamed the crisis in the east on Russia, but Moscow has denied any involvement in the internal Ukrainian conflict.

The Normandy format of negotiations involving Russia, France, Germany, and Ukraine was set up in June 2014 to settle the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. The most recent summit of the Normandy Four took place in Paris on December 9, 2019.

The Minsk Agreements, adopted by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine in February 2015, set out a framework for the political resolution of the conflict.