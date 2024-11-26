Ukraine Says Russia Launched 'record' 188 Drones Overnight
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Russia launched a record number of drones at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Tuesday, damaging buildings and "critical infrastructure" in several regions.
Moscow and Kyiv have been escalating their drone and missile broadsides, with Ukraine recently firing US long-range missiles at Russia and the Kremlin retaliating with an experimental hypersonic missile.
"During the night attack, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles and unidentified drones," the air force said, referring to Iranian-designed drones and putting the overall number fired at 188.
The air force said it had shot down 76 Russian drones in 17 regions, while another 95 were either lost from their radars or downed by electronic jamming defensive systems.
Moscow also fired four Iskander-M ballistic missiles, the air force said.
"Unfortunately, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, private and apartment buildings were damaged in several regions due to massive drone attacks," their statement said.
AFP journalists heard explosions ring out over the capital, while Kyiv city officials said the air alert had lasted five hours and 10 Russian drones were shot down there.
