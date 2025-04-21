Ukraine Says Russian Air Attacks Resume After Easter Truce
Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Ukrainian regional officials on Monday reported Russia has resumed air attacks, after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of breaking a brief Easter truce.
The surprise 30-hour ceasefire was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said it was motivated by "humanitarian reasons".
Just hours after the truce ended at midnight local time (2100 GMT) Sunday, Ukrainian officials reported renewed strikes.
Sergiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, said Russia "launched drones" at the eastern region.
One home was damaged and a fire broke out at a food establishment, but no injuries have been reported, he said on Telegram.
In the southern Mykolaiv region, the governor reported the "enemy attacked the city with missiles" in a pre-dawn raid.
"There were no casualties or damage," Vitaliy Kim said in a Telegram post.
While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday the ceasefire had seen a halt to air attacks, he accused Moscow of carrying out hundreds of front line raids.
Russia's defence ministry in turn said it had "repelled" Ukrainian assaults and accused Kyiv on Sunday of launching hundreds of drones and shells, causing civilian casualties.
AFP journalists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday heard fewer explosions than usual and saw no smoke on the horizon.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
More Stories From World
-
NASA's oldest active astronaut returns to Earth on 70th birthday5 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Russian air attacks resume after Easter truce5 minutes ago
-
Pope Francis has died: Vatican15 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence describes medic killings as 'summary executions'55 minutes ago
-
Pina strikes twice as Barca rout Chelsea in Champions League semi55 minutes ago
-
Russia and Ukraine trade blame over Easter truce, as Trump predicts 'deal'55 minutes ago
-
El Salvador's president proposes prisoner exchange with Venezuela2 hours ago
-
China says 'firmly opposes' trade deals that harm its interests2 hours ago
-
Polls point to Liberal lead a week before Canada vote2 hours ago
-
Thunder crush Grizzlies as Celtics, Cavs and Warriors win4 hours ago
-
Trump admin draft order calls for drastic restructure of state department, Rubio calls it 'fake news ..5 hours ago
-
Pina strikes twice as Barca rout Chelsea in Champions League semi6 hours ago