Open Menu

Ukraine Says Russian Air Attacks Resume After Easter Truce

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Ukraine says Russian air attacks resume after Easter truce

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Ukrainian regional officials on Monday reported Russia has resumed air attacks, after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of breaking a brief Easter truce.

The surprise 30-hour ceasefire was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said it was motivated by "humanitarian reasons".

Just hours after the truce ended at midnight local time (2100 GMT) Sunday, Ukrainian officials reported renewed strikes.

Sergiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, said Russia "launched drones" at the eastern region.

One home was damaged and a fire broke out at a food establishment, but no injuries have been reported, he said on Telegram.

In the southern Mykolaiv region, the governor reported the "enemy attacked the city with missiles" in a pre-dawn raid.

"There were no casualties or damage," Vitaliy Kim said in a Telegram post.

While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday the ceasefire had seen a halt to air attacks, he accused Moscow of carrying out hundreds of front line raids.

Russia's defence ministry in turn said it had "repelled" Ukrainian assaults and accused Kyiv on Sunday of launching hundreds of drones and shells, causing civilian casualties.

AFP journalists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday heard fewer explosions than usual and saw no smoke on the horizon.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025

5 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

1 day ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

2 days ago
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

2 days ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 days ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

2 days ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

2 days ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

2 days ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

2 days ago

More Stories From World