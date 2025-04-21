Ukraine says Russian air attacks resume after Easter truce

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Ukrainian regional officials on Monday reported Russia has resumed air attacks, after Moscow and Kyiv accused each other of breaking a brief Easter truce.

The surprise 30-hour ceasefire was declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said it was motivated by "humanitarian reasons".

Just hours after the truce ended at midnight local time (2100 GMT) Sunday, Ukrainian officials reported renewed strikes.

Sergiy Lysak, the governor of Dnipropetrovsk, said Russia "launched drones" at the eastern region.

One home was damaged and a fire broke out at a food establishment, but no injuries have been reported, he said on Telegram.

In the southern Mykolaiv region, the governor reported the "enemy attacked the city with missiles" in a pre-dawn raid.

"There were no casualties or damage," Vitaliy Kim said in a Telegram post.

While Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday the ceasefire had seen a halt to air attacks, he accused Moscow of carrying out hundreds of front line raids.

Russia's defence ministry in turn said it had "repelled" Ukrainian assaults and accused Kyiv on Sunday of launching hundreds of drones and shells, causing civilian casualties.

AFP journalists in eastern Ukraine on Sunday heard fewer explosions than usual and saw no smoke on the horizon.